Vihuelas de Nashville Game Information: Vihuelas de Nashville (8-19) vs. Memphis Musica (15-12)

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #28: Vihuelas de Nashville (8-19) vs. Memphis Musica (15-12)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-3, 7.65) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (2-0, 1.20)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Copa de la Diversión Weekend - A Cinco de Mayo celebration as the Sounds transform into Vihuelas de Nashville as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión series. The team will sport custom Vihuelas de Nashville uniforms all weekend. More information can be found at www.vihuelasdenashville.com.

Nashville Sounds Foundation Silent Auction located on the concourse behind home plate.

From the Notes

Wes Benjamin: 25-year-old Wes Benjamin starts for the Vihuelas tonight. The left-hander is making his 6th start of the season and is 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA while covering 20.0 innings. Benjamin has yielded 26 hits and 12 walks to go with his 18 strikeouts. He last worked on April 28 in a start against Iowa and picked up his first win of the season. He limited the Cubs to 3 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in 5.2 innings. Benjamin spent the majority of his 2018 season with Double-A Frisco where he went 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA in 15 starts. The southpaw spent nearly two months on the disabled list from June 7-July 31 with a left elbow strain. Despite missing time, Benjamin led the Frisco staff in wins and ranked among team leaders in strikeouts (3rd), starts (T3rd) and innings (4th). In his minor league career, Benjamin is 22-21 with a 3.95 ERA while covering 67 games (64 starts). The Rangers drafted the Illinois native in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Kansas University.

He's Back Big Willie Style: Outfielder Willie Calhoun returned to the lineup last night with some thump after missing the previous 5 games with a strained intercostal muscle. Calhoun hit his 6th home run of the season and has hit safely in 5 consecutive games. In 22 games this year, Calhoun is hitting .268 (22-for-82) with 12 runs scored, 5 doubles, 6 home runs, 15 RBI and 12 walks. Calhoun sports a .362 on-base percentage and a .910 OPS.

Wisdom Finding His Way: Despite not the slow start in the hit column this year, Nashville infielder Patrick Wisdom is finding his way on base. Wisdom has reached safely in all 7 games he has played in for Nashville and has an on-base percentage of 140 points higher than his batting average (.300 to .160). Wisdom has drawn 4 walks and has been hit by a pitch in his 7 games.

The Dreaded Big Inning: A large part of Nashville's tough start can be attributed to allowing the big inning. Sounds' opponents have manufactured 21 innings of 3 or more runs in the first 27 games of the season. Nashville pitching has allowed 10 3-run innings, 6 4-run innings, 2 5-run innings, 1 6-run inning, 1 7-run inning and the 15-run 1st inning by Iowa on April 28. On the other side, Nashville hitters have produced only 9 innings of at least 3 runs. The offensive high was the 7 runs scored in the 8th inning on April 12 at San Antonio.

Swipe Left: Nashville matched a season-high with 3 stolen bases last night. Eli White, Patrick Wisdom and Zack Granite all swiped a base in the 1st inning last night.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

SURPRISE! Welcome home Specialist Scott Dresco! A longtime #Rangers fan & Nashville resident, Scott, has been deployed for a year. We thank him for his service & are happy to reunite him with his kid. #SoundsGood

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

Welcome home, Specialist Scott Dresco! Watch the full heartwarming moment at the @nashvillesounds game : https://atmilb.com/2UR5rBO

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

Maaaaayyyy see a stray shower tonight, but it looks the game will able to be played @FirstTNPark tonight. @nashvillesounds @FOXNashville

Belmont Basketball (@BelmontMBB)

NEWS: @BelmontMBB HC Casey Alexander to throw out first pitch at @nashvillesounds May 6 game vs. Memphis https://bit.ly/2PMDaLN #itsbruintime

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.