Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Round Rock Express

San Antonio Missions (15-12) vs. Round Rock Express (16-10)

Game #28/Home Game #13

Thursday, May 3, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

RHP Thomas Jankins (1-1, 3.60) vs. RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-2, 4.11)

I-35 Series: The San Antonio Missions and Round Rock Express will compete for the "traffic cone trophy" this season as part of the I-35 Series. The two teams squared off against each other from 2000-04 when the two ball clubs were part of the Texas League together. San Antonio's Wolff Stadium and Round Rock's Dell Diamond are separated by just 115 miles. The Express captured the I-35 series in 2000 and 2001 before the Missions responded with two straight victories in 2002 and 2003. Round Rock took the most recent installment of the I-35 series in 2004.

Stop at Three: San Antonio is on a three-game slide, which matches a season-long. The Missions also dropped three straight from April 15-17. During the current three-game slide the Missions are batting .195 (16-for-82) with nine runs scored. The pitching staff is sporting a 4.05 ERA (9 ER/20.0 IP) and have allowed eight unearned runs and 15 walks.

Strength vs. Strength: San Antonio's pitching staff has done a good job of limiting the long balls while the strength of Round Rock's team is the home run. The Missions have allowed the fewest home runs this season (26) of any team in the Pacific Coast League while Round Rock has belted 47 home runs, which is the third most on the circuit and the most of any team in the American Conference.

Scoring Spangy: Cory Spangenberg has made his way around the base paths quite a bit as of late. The utility man has scored in each of his last three games, in five of his last six, and in six of his last eight. He now has 13 runs on the season, which is tied with Tyler Saladino for fourth on the team. Keston Hiura paces the ball club with 16 runs scores.

All Aboard the Freitas Train: Since being traded to Milwaukee and joining the Missions on April 17, David Freitas has been on fire. The catcher/first baseman tallied his fourth multi-hit game out of ten total games with the Missions yesterday and is now batting .444 in those ten games.

