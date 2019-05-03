Salt Lake Bees Offer "Pack the Park Pink" VIP Package to Raise Money for Huntsman Cancer Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY - To raise money for Huntsman Cancer Foundation (HCF), the Salt Lake Bees are offering a one-of-a-kind VIP jersey package for the team's 13th annual "Pack the Park Pink Night" at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday, May 18.

The VIP package includes a black and pink jersey that will be worn on field by Bees players and coaches. The name on the back of the jersey will be chosen by donors to honor loved ones that have battled cancer. Last year the Bees suited up with names like 'Ashley', 'Nana Patty Jones' and 'Henry' on the back to honor the friends and family of generous donors. In addition, pink T-shirts will be available on the concourse at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday, May 18 for a minimum $5 donation.

Also included in the VIP package are two on-field passes to watch batting practice before the game on May 18 as well as 10 tickets to the game that night as the Bees take on the Las Vegas Aviators. Donors will also be invited back to Smith's Ballpark on Saturday, June 1 to take their own batting practice on the field.

The package is available for a minimum donation of $400 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation. Donations can be made online at thehuntsman.org/packthepark. All proceeds go directly to HCF with last year's event raising $26,523 dollars for cancer research.

