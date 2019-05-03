OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 3, 2019

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-18) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (15-12)

Game #27 of 140/Road #12 of 70 (4-7)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Brock Stewart (0-1, 2.81) vs. NO-RHP Zac Gallen (3-0, 0.81)

Friday, May 3, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 7 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers head south for a four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes starting at 7 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline. The Dodgers enter tonight having lost seven of their last eight games and 12 of their last 14 games.

Last Game: Round Rock scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a tie on the way to a 10-4 win against the Dodgers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers led, 3-0, through three innings and the teams played to a 4-4 tie through nine innings before OKC's first extra-inning game of the season. Each of the first four Express batters reached base, including a go-ahead RBI single by Myles Straw and RBI ground-rule double by Jack Mayfield. Later with one out and the bases loaded, Kyle Tucker connected on a bases-clearing double, as he finished the game with six RBI. Nick Tanielu added a RBI single to extend the Express lead to 10-4. In the first inning, Cameron Perkins doubled into left field to bring home a run and give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers added two more in the third after Rocky Gale drew a bases-loaded walk and Angelo Mora tallied a sac fly. After Round Rock scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Dodgers answered in the bottom of the inning when Perkins knocked a RBI single into right field to push OKC's lead to 4-2. Tucker belted a two-run homer to center field to knot the game, 4-4, in the seventh inning. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers drew three straight walks to load the bases for Mora, who grounded into a double play and sent the game to extra innings. Ralph Garza (3-0) got the win while Jamie Schultz (0-2) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart (0-1) makes his fifth start of 2019, seeking his first win...A week ago in San Antonio, Stewart allowed three runs and six hits over 4.2 innings and was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-3 defeat. He issued three walks and had four strikeouts...Through four starts with OKC, he's held the opposition 4-for-27 with runners on and 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position...Earlier this season, Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7. Over a combined 4.0 innings of relief against Arizona and Colorado, he allowed eight runs and nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts...Last season with OKC, Stewart tied with Daniel Corcino for the most starts (19) and ranked third on the team in strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (96.1), while posting a 2.99 ERA and 3-3 record...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State University and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...In four career starts against New Orleans, Stewart is 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He squared off against the Baby Cakes three times in 2018, going 1-1 and allowing a combined eight runs and 16 hits over 18.0 innings pitched with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 0-0 2018: 9-7 All-time: 178-154 At NO: 83-82 The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their first of four series this season against the Baby Cakes...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last season series against the Baby Cakes...The Dodgers outscored the Baby Cakes, 68-63, over 16 meetings last season. Henry Ramos batted .407 in the season series, racking up 22 hits over 16 games with 18 RBI and nine extra-base hits, including four homers...At home, the Dodgers went 6-2 against the Baby Cakes and notched four walk-off victories. In true road games at the Shrine on Airline, the Dodgers went just 2-5 and were held to two or fewer runs four times...The teams last played July 16-19, 2018 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with OKC winning the series, 3-2...Following this season, the New Orleans franchise will relocate to Wichita, Kansas.

Time for a Turnaround?: Round Rock swept their weather-abbreviated three-game series against the Dodgers as Oklahoma City has now lost seven of the last eight games overall, as well as 12 of its last 14 games and 15 of its last 18 games...The Dodgers are now 4-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, with losses in eight of the last nine home games. In 2018, they didn't lose their 11th home game until June 27 (27-11)...OKC finished the first month of the 2019 season with a losing record (8-15) for just the sixth time since OKC re-joined the PCL in 1998 and the first time in since 2011. Only twice has the team recovered from a losing April reach the playoffs...The team is 10 games below .500 for the first time since Aug. 26, 2011 (62-72). Between 2012-18, there were only four instances the team was as many as three games below .500 at any point of a season.

POW-lo: Paulo Orlando was held without a hit Thursday night, but drew a game-high three walks, marking just the second time in 1,474 career games in his professional career he took three walks in the same game. He last drew three walks in a game on May 28, 2007 with High-A Winston-Salem. Over his last four games, Orlando is 6-for-10 with three doubles, three runs scored, a RBI, HBP and four walks.

Trend Breakers: The Dodgers scored in the first inning in each of the last three games, totaling seven runs. Prior to Wednesday, the Dodgers had scored six runs in the first inning all season...The Dodgers tallied nine extra-base hits over the past three game after collecting four extra-base hits total in the previous four games combined. Of the nine extra-base hits, four have been triples, more than doubling their season total.

On Strike: Dodgers pitchers racked up 13 more strikeouts last night for the team's 11th double-digit strikeout game and seventh game with at least 12 strikeouts. They currently pace the PCL American Conference with 253 strikeouts over 214.0 innings. Tacoma leads the league with 260 strikeouts, but has pitched 28.2 more innings than OKC, and Sacramento is second in the league with 259 strikeouts, but has pitched 26.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 K's...Last night marked the sixth game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. Round Rock was 13-for-29 on balls in play and had a .446 batting average on balls in play (33x74) throughout the three-game series.

"Pen Pals: JT Chargois pitched two more scoreless innings Wednesday, and over his last six outings he's totaled 9.0 scoreless frames. Opponents are 7-for-33 during the stretch with 13 strikeouts...After a tough outing April 16 vs. Omaha, Kevin Quackenbush has bounced back nicely, allowing one run and four hits with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings across his last four appearances.

Quiet Riot: After going 8-for-19 over the first four innings last night, the Dodgers were 1-for-18 to finish the game, including 0-for-the-last-14...The Dodgers are batting .195 (45x231) over the last eight games with 22 runs, 15 extra-base hits and two home runs...The Dodgers' 100 runs and 16 home runs are fewest in the 16-team PCL, while their 192 hits are tied for last. Fourteen of the other 15 teams in the league have hit at least 28 homers, while OKC has not gone deep in six of the last seven games...The Dodgers went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position last night, including 0-for-the-last-11. Of their 14 runners left on base, nine were left in scoring position and seven of those were stranded third base. Over the past 14 games, the Dodgers have combined to go 23-for-121 (.190) with runners in scoring position...The Dodgers tied their season high with nine walks last night yet were unable to convert any of those walks into a run.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.