Baby Cakes Flex Muscle in 10-2 Rout of Dodgers

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





An offensive outburst led the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a resounding 10-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday night.

The 'Cakes tallied four runs in the third inning and pulled away with five more in the seventh to hand the Dodgers their 13th loss in the last 15 games.

Oklahoma City starter Brock Stewart (0-2) escaped the first two frames unscathed, but allowed five hits in the third, including a leadoff double by Bryan Holaday and a three-run homer by Austin Dean, his fourth of the year after recording his first career four strikeout game the previous day.

Lewis Brinson also doubled in the frame in his Baby Cakes season debut, driving in a run.

Zac Gallen took a streak of 31 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run at the Shrine on Airline into the game, but allowed solo home runs to Shane Peterson and Daniel Castro, ending the run at 32 2/3 innings. Four of Gallen's five earned runs on the season have come by way of solo homers.

Gallen (4-0) struck out 10 without a walk and held the Dodgers to only one other hit, locking down his fifth quality start of the year and tying for the league lead in wins. His ERA sits at 1.12, also leading the PCL.

Isan Diaz and Deven Marrero hit two-run homers in the eighth inning off reliever Stetson Allie. Diaz went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI, and Matt Snyder extended his hit streak to 13 games.

The Baby Cakes, now 7-1 in series openers, play the second of the four-game set against Oklahoma City at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

