Six-Run 10th Inning Sends Express to 10-4 Win

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Round Rock Express scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a tie on the way to a 10-4 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The teams played to a 4-4 tie through nine innings in the series finale between the teams before the Dodgers played their first extra-inning game of the season.

The Express (16-10) started the 10th inning with a runner on second base per the new extra-inning rules in Minor League Baseball. Alex De Goti drew a walk to open the inning before a RBI single by Myles Straw put Round Rock ahead and Jack Mayfield followed with a RBI ground-rule double. Later with one out and the bases loaded, Kyle Tucker connected on a bases-clearing double to push Round Rock's lead to 9-4, as he finished the game with six RBI. Nick Tanielu added a RBI single to extend the Express lead to 10-4.

The Dodgers (8-18) had built a 3-0 lead through three innings.

In the first inning, first baseman Cameron Perkins doubled into left field to bring home a run and give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning for Rocky Gale who drew a bases-loaded walk for a 2-0 Oklahoma City lead. With the bases loaded again, Angelo Mora connected on a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 Oklahoma City advantage.

The Express chipped away at the Dodgers' lead in the fourth inning. Straw led off with a triple and Yordan Alvarez later connected on a RBI double to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 3-1. A RBI single by Tucker later in the inning cut Oklahoma City's lead to one run.

The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the inning. With runners on first and second base and two outs, Perkins knocked a RBI single into right field to push Oklahoma City's lead to 4-2. Perkins finished the night 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Dodgers. Paulo Orlando followed with his second walk of the game to load the bases, but the Dodgers were unable to add to their lead.

Dodgers outfielder Kyle Garlick led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple, but Corbin Martin retired the next three Dodgers batters to keep Oklahoma City's lead at two runs.

Round Rock's Taylor Jones drew a walk to open the seventh inning before Tucker belted a two-run homer to center field to knot the game, 4-4.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers drew three straight walks to load the bases for Mora who grounded into a double play, sending the game to extra innings.

Round Rock pitcher Ralph Garza (3-0) got the win, holding the Dodgers scoreless over the final 1.2 innings. Dodgers pitcher Jamie Schultz (0-2) allowed six runs (five earned) over 1.1 innings in the loss.

With Thursday's defeat, the Dodgers have now lost three straight games and 12 of their last 14 games.

The Dodgers open a four-game road series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 pm. Friday at the Shrine on Airline.

The Dodgers open a four-game road series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 pm. Friday at the Shrine on Airline.

