Express Complete First Series Sweep in 10-4 Comeback Win

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Round Rock Express (16-10) battled back from a late deficit to tie the game and eventually defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-18) in extra innings on Thursday night, giving the Express just their third-ever series sweep at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After tying the game in the seventh, the E-Train drove home six runs in the 10th inning to secure the comeback.

Express RHP Ralph Garza (3-0, 4.61) earned the win after holding the Dodgers without a hit while punching out two in a 1.2 inning relief appearance. Dodgers RHP Jamie Schultz (0-2, 11.05) suffered the loss after surrendering six runs on five hits and two walks in 1.1 inning of relief.

The Dodgers recorded the opening run in the first after 1B Cameron Perkins singled prior to a Will Smith RBI double. Oklahoma City increased their lead to 3-0 in the third inning after DH Rocky Gale worked a bases loaded walk followed by an Angelo Mora sacrifice fly.

The next inning, Round Rock CF Myles Straw smoked a triple into right field then was sent home on a Yordan Alvarez double. RF Kyle Tucker brought the Express within 3-2 after an RBI single plated Alvarez. However, Oklahoma City got a run right back in the home half as a Perkins single scored RF Kyle Garlick after he jumped aboard with a double.

The score remained until the top of the seventh inning when Tucker crushed a no-doubter, two-run homer into right field to tie the game at four. The contest stayed deadlocked at four through the end of the ninth when the Express worked around three straight one-out walks to turn an inning-ending double play that forced extra innings.

In the 10th, C Garrett Stubbs started on second base, per MiLB's extra innings rule, and SS Alex De Goti worked a walk before Straw stepped up to the plate and tallied an RBI single. The momentum quickly shifted as the visitors scored four additional runs.

The inning continued as 2B Jack Mayfield reached second base on a ground rule double that sent De Goti home and advanced Straw to third. After intentionally walking Alvarez, Schultz gave up a bases-clearing double for Tucker's third hit of the night. The hit gave Tucker six RBI in the contest, a new season-high for any Express hitter and the second-most in a game for Tucker in his career. As icing on the cake, 3B Nick Tanielu lined Round Rock's 13th base hit of the evening into right field for a single to score Tucker and seal the 10-4 victory.

Round Rock aims to bring their hot streak back to Texas as they meet their I-35 Rivalry Series foe, the San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate), for the first time this season in a four-game series in San Antonio. E-Train RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-2, 4.11) is set to start opposite Missions RHP Thomas Jenkins (2-1, 2.86). First pitch at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

