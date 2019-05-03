Montgomery, Big Inning Lead I-Cubs to Victory

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





PAPILLION, NEB - Fueled by seven runs in the sixth inning, the Iowa Cubs (18-10) came back from an early deficit and cruised a 9-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (13-15) on Friday night for the series opener at Werner Park.

Down 1-0 after the first frame, a leadoff walk by Addison Russell and a two-run homer from Phillip Evans off of Storm Chasers starter Scott Blewett gave Iowa the lead in the second inning. The homer for Evans was his second of the year.

For the I-Cubs offense, the score stayed that way until the sixth inning, where they sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs. Highlights of the surge included a two-run blast by Jim Adduci, an RBI single by Johnny Field with the action capped off by grand slam from Russell.

The grand slam was the fourth for the I-Cubs this season and the third in the last six games.

On the pitching side, the run support was plenty for Mike Montgomery (W, 1-1), who spun a gem on the mound during his second MLB Rehab appearance with Iowa. The 29-year-old southpaw gave up one run and one hit in six strong innings with three strikeouts.

After giving up a leadoff hit and run in the first inning, Montgomery retired 18 of the last 19 hitters he faced, including a stretch of 17 consecutive hitters that ended with a two-out walk in the fifth inning.

Aside from Montgomery, the I-Cubs got a scoreless inning of relief each from Tim Collins, Dakota Mekkes and Rowan Wick.

With the victory, Iowa has now won a season-high five consecutive games.

Postgame Notes:

- Johnny Field (2-for-4, RBI) is hitting .361 with 20 RBI since April 19.

- Donnie Dewees (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .444 (12-for-27) over this stretch.

- Addison Russell has 2 homers and 11 RBI in eight games played with the Iowa Cubs this year.

Iowa continues eight-game road trip with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch tomorrow in Omaha. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.