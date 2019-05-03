Redbirds Tie Franchise Record with 24 Hits in 17-2 Shellacking of Nashville

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (16-12) tied their franchise record with 24 hits and decimated the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) in the series opener Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., 17-2.

Each Redbird had at least one hit in the ballgame, and six had at least three knocks. Lane Thomas was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, and three RBI, and Edmundo Sosa drove in a career-high five runs.

Tommy Edman was a double short of the cycle in a 3-for-6 performance, and he also drove in three runs. Rangel Ravelo had two doubles with Ramon Urias adding a two-bagger of his own, and Drew Robinson homered along with Edman.

Seven Redbirds crossed the plate at least twice in the game.

Memphis blew the game wide open with a nine-run second inning, sending 14 men to the plate and pounding out 10 hits. The first five men of the inning reached base on two doubles and three singles, and after an out Edman blasted a three-run home run.

Memphis' 10 hits in the second inning tied a franchise record for hits in an inning, set on April 26, 2000 in the fifth inning at Oklahoma.

On the mound, Jake Woodford started and working 4.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. He threw 57 of 100 pitches for strikes and fell one out short of qualifying for a win. His season ERA sits at 1.30 after his outing.

Chasen Shreve, Tommy Layne, and Jesus Cruz pitched the final 4.1 innings and gave up one run. Memphis pitching struck out 15 Sounds in the game.

The Redbirds have only scored 17 runs on one other occasion in the last five seasons, which was last season against Round Rock on April 6.

Memphis was an outstanding 11-for-18 with runners poised to score in the game.

In addition to the 24 hits tying a Redbirds franchise record, the hit total was the most in a Pacific Coast League game this season.

The Redbirds' two other games with 24 hits came on August 8, 2011 at Colorado Springs and July 22, 2012 against Oklahoma City.

Memphis' 13-game road trip moves along tomorrow at Nashville at 6:35 p.m. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to begin an eight-game homestand, starting with a four-game set with the Iowa Cubs (Cubs).

