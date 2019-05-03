Express at Missions Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - For the seventh time already in 2019, the Round Rock Express (16-10) have seen a game disrupted by weather. Tonight's Round Rock at San Antonio Missions (15-12) contest at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium has been suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather.
Tonight's suspended game will resume on Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. with Round Rock leading 6-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning. The E-Train unloaded for six runs in the top of the first as 2B Alex De Goti, CF Myles Straw, SS Jack Mayfield and LF Yordan Alvarez started the game with four straight singles, driving in a pair of runs in the process. 1B Taylor Jones then lined a three-run homer to deep right field before DH Kyle Tucker followed with a solo shot of his own, giving the E-Train a 6-0 lead before an out was recorded.
San Antonio responded with a solo home run off the bat of RF Nate Orf to lead off the bottom of the first, but Round Rock starter RHP Rogelio Armenteros recovered to retire nine of the next 10 batters faced, including six via strikeout before heavy rains and thunderstorms rolled into the area, forcing the suspension.
The Express and Missions continue their four-game series on Saturday evening. Round Rock RHP Brady Rodgers (2-0, 3.10) is set to start against San Antonio LHP Brad Kuntz (0-1, 5.40). First pitch at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio is set for 7:05 p.m.
For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th anniversary season using #20STROng.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
