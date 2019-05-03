Nashville Thumped in Series Opener
May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Nashville lost the series opener against Memphis Friday night in a 17-2 affair. Memphis knocked 24 hits, tying Nashville's franchise record for most hits allowed.
Nine of Memphis' runs came in the top of the second inning. Adolis Garcia led with a single and Rangel Ravelo hit a double to put runners on second and third base. Lane Thomas hit a two-run double to score the first couple runs of the inning. After an Edmundo Sosa single, Ramon Urias hit an RBI single to knock in Thomas. Tommy Edman brought home Sosa and Urias on a home run. Drew Robinson and John Nogowski both singled to get things started up again. Garcia came up for a second time in the inning to hit an RBI single that scored Robinson. Sosa later had his second hit of the inning to score Nogoski and Garcia. That totaled 10 hits to score nine runs.
Nashville scored in the bottom of the second when Carlos Tocci hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Jose Trevino. That put the score at 9-1.
After scoring one run in the third inning, Memphis scored four more runs in the fourth. Garcia was hit by a pitch and Ravelo singled to start the fourth inning. Thomas hit his second double of the game to score Garcia and put Ravelo at third base. Sosa grounded out score Ravelo and Thomas was knocked in on a double by Urias. Drew Robinson hit in Urias to make it a 14-1 Memphis lead.
Three more runs were scored by Memphis in the top of the seventh inning. Robinson hit a solo home run to lead things off. Nogowski singled and Rovelo doubled. Both scored on a Sosa single, making the Memphis lead 17-1.
Matt Davidson led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to give Nashville their second and final run of the game as Nashville lost 17-2.
Tomorrow's matchup is between Nashville's right-hander Richelson Pena (1-3, 4.97) and Memphis' left-hander Genesis Cabrera (0-2, 8.10). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. at First Tennessee Park.
Post-Game Notes
With tonight's 17-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 8-20 on the season.
Memphis' 24 hits ties Nashville's franchise record for hits allowed. It happened two other times in history: August 25, 2014 versus Sacramento and May 27, 2012 versus Round Rock.
CD Pelham threw 1.2 shutout innings for Nashville from the middle of the third inning to the end of the fifth. It was his second consecutive shutout outing.
Matt Davidson's homer was his seventh in his last 10 games.
Jett Bandy became the first position player to pitch for Nashville this season. He threw a shutout ninth inning with one strikeout
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2019
- Montgomery, Big Inning Lead I-Cubs to Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Thumped in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Express at Missions Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Round Rock Express
- I-35 Series Opener Suspended - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Flying High After Getting Back in Win Column in Reno - Las Vegas Aviators
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- Vihuelas de Nashville Game Information: Vihuelas de Nashville (8-19) vs. Memphis Musica (15-12) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees Offer "Pack the Park Pink" VIP Package to Raise Money for Huntsman Cancer Foundation - Salt Lake Bees
- Salt Lake Bees Offer "Pack the Park Pink" VIP Package to Raise Money for Huntsman Cancer Foundation - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 3, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (15-12) at Nashville Sounds (8-19) - Memphis Redbirds
- Aviators to Don Reyes de Plata Uniforms for First Time Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- Storm Chasers Series Highlights: May 3-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hosting a PCL Division Rival - San Antonio Missions
- Express Complete First Series Sweep in 10-4 Comeback Win - Round Rock Express
- Cron's 12th Home Run Not Enough in Series Finale for Aces - Reno Aces
- Six-Run 10th Inning Sends Express to 10-4 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chasers 'Pen Silences Sounds 4-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bonifacio Blasts Chasers Past Sounds 5-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hudson's Big Night Leads Memphis to Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Nashville Thumped in Series Opener
- Vihuelas de Nashville Game Information: Vihuelas de Nashville (8-19) vs. Memphis Musica (15-12)
- Lead Slips Away, Sounds Lose to Omaha
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (8-18) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (12-14)
- Sounds Drop Second Straight to Omaha