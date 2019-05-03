Nashville Thumped in Series Opener

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - Nashville lost the series opener against Memphis Friday night in a 17-2 affair. Memphis knocked 24 hits, tying Nashville's franchise record for most hits allowed.

Nine of Memphis' runs came in the top of the second inning. Adolis Garcia led with a single and Rangel Ravelo hit a double to put runners on second and third base. Lane Thomas hit a two-run double to score the first couple runs of the inning. After an Edmundo Sosa single, Ramon Urias hit an RBI single to knock in Thomas. Tommy Edman brought home Sosa and Urias on a home run. Drew Robinson and John Nogowski both singled to get things started up again. Garcia came up for a second time in the inning to hit an RBI single that scored Robinson. Sosa later had his second hit of the inning to score Nogoski and Garcia. That totaled 10 hits to score nine runs.

Nashville scored in the bottom of the second when Carlos Tocci hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Jose Trevino. That put the score at 9-1.

After scoring one run in the third inning, Memphis scored four more runs in the fourth. Garcia was hit by a pitch and Ravelo singled to start the fourth inning. Thomas hit his second double of the game to score Garcia and put Ravelo at third base. Sosa grounded out score Ravelo and Thomas was knocked in on a double by Urias. Drew Robinson hit in Urias to make it a 14-1 Memphis lead.

Three more runs were scored by Memphis in the top of the seventh inning. Robinson hit a solo home run to lead things off. Nogowski singled and Rovelo doubled. Both scored on a Sosa single, making the Memphis lead 17-1.

Matt Davidson led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to give Nashville their second and final run of the game as Nashville lost 17-2.

Tomorrow's matchup is between Nashville's right-hander Richelson Pena (1-3, 4.97) and Memphis' left-hander Genesis Cabrera (0-2, 8.10). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. at First Tennessee Park.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 17-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 8-20 on the season.

Memphis' 24 hits ties Nashville's franchise record for hits allowed. It happened two other times in history: August 25, 2014 versus Sacramento and May 27, 2012 versus Round Rock.

CD Pelham threw 1.2 shutout innings for Nashville from the middle of the third inning to the end of the fifth. It was his second consecutive shutout outing.

Matt Davidson's homer was his seventh in his last 10 games.

Jett Bandy became the first position player to pitch for Nashville this season. He threw a shutout ninth inning with one strikeout

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.