Cron's 12th Home Run Not Enough in Series Finale for Aces

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - The Silver State Diamond Challenge is all tied up at one as the Aces dropped the final game of the series Thursday night to Las Vegas, 6-3. Reno's three runs came via the home-run ball. Kevin Cron sent a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning and Domingo Leyba had a solo shot in the eighth. Justin Donatella got the start for Reno tonight, going three innings but giving up four runs. The combination of Joey Krehbiel (2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), Robby Scott (2.0 IP, 0 H, 2 K), and Ben Taylor (2.0 IP, 0 R, 2 K) kept the Vegas bats relatively quiet.

Las Vegas didn't waste much time getting into the scoring column on Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. The Aviators plated two in the second and third innings against Donatella and extended their lead to six in the top of the fifth against Krehbiel. The Aces responded with one stroke of the bat when Cron belted his league-leading 12th homer of the season. The two-run blast gives the 2018 All-PCL selection 35 RBI in 26 games played. Leyba's blast in the eighth gave Reno some hope but it wasn't enough to win the game or the series. Reno will head to Sacramento tomorrow night and face the River Cats at Raley Field at 7:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

Domingo Leyba (2-for-4, HR, RBI)

Robby Scott (2.0 IP, 2 K)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Beau Taylor (4-for-5, 2 R, RBI)

Jorge Mateo (2-for-6, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI)

Tanner Anderson (6.0 IP, W, 2 ER, 6 H, 4 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday May 3 Sacramento River Cats TBD vs. RHP Shaun Anderson 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Skye Bolt: Late Wednesday night, news broke on Twitter that the A's will be recalling outfielder Skye Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas. Bolt will join the team in Pittsburgh, team sources confirmed. The A's 2015 fourth-round pick will be making his major-league debut. He will be the second member of the A's 2015 draft class to reach the big leagues, joining top pick Richie Martin, who debuted with the Orioles earlier this year. Wednesday night, Bolt went 0-for-2 against right-hander Taylor Clarke.

Kevin being Kevin: Kevin Cron has gotten off to an incredibly hot start. With a home run tonight, Cron has now hit a league-best 12 home runs and driven in 35 RBI. Last season, Cron hit 22 home runs and drove in 97 RBI. If he were to keep this pace, Cron will finish with more than 50 homers and more than 150 RBI. Although unlikely, the numbers say it's possible.

