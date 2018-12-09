Stockton Tops Moose in OT

The Manitoba Moose (11-12-2-0) came up just short in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stockton Heat (12-12-1-0) to close out a six-game road swing Saturday night. The Heat carried over their shooting barrage from Friday, firing 14 shots at Mikhail Berdin in the opening frame. The Moose goaltender had an answer for all but one puck that ended up behind him, but the officials immediately waved off what the Heat thought was their first goal. The Moose penalty kill continued to get the job done, turning away two Stockton power play chances to keep the game tied 0-0 heading to the intermission.

Stockton opened the scoring 1:31 into the middle frame as Curtis Lazar turned on the jets to get around a Moose defender for a shorthanded tally. Manitoba tied things up at 8:47 courtesy of a C.J. Suess power play goal, knocking in a Michael Spacek feed. The Heat regained the lead with a power play goal of their own from Kerby Rychel with seven minutes left in the period. After Stockton's Josh Healey was ejected from the game due to an elbowing major, the Moose capitalized on the power play as Alexis D'Aoust snapped home a Justin Woods rebound to tie the contest. Manitoba was efficient, scoring the two goals on eight shots in the period, heading to the third in a 2-2 tie.

Despite plenty of opportunities in the third period, the 2-2 score held through 60 minutes. Mikhail Berdin made 10 saves in the third while Jon Gillies turned aside 11 Moose offerings. The extra frame held plenty of excitement with the teams combining for 10 shots in overtime. Unfortunately for the Moose, a too many men penalty late in overtime proved to be their undoing. Curtis Lazar banged in his second of the night with just 18 seconds left to give the Heat a 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Justin Woods tallied his first career AHL point with an assist.

Michael Spacek is on a three-game assist streak with five helpers during that span.

C.J. Suess has goals in back-to-back games.

Mikhail Berdin stopped 12 straight shots over the course of three overtime periods before Curtis Lazar's goal tonight.

All five goals tonight were scored on special teams. What's Next?

The Moose return to Bell MTS Place for a six-game home stand throughout the holidays. The Moose host the Toronto Marlies to get things going on Dec. 14 and 15 at Bell MTS Place. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

