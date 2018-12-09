Barracuda Roll Past Bakersfield, 4-2

Bakersfield, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (14-3-1-2) used 33 saves from Antoine Bibeau and went a perfect seven-for-seven on the penalty kill en-route to a 4-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors (11-9-0-0) (Edmonton Oilers) on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena. The win was San Jose's fourth-straight and the seventh game in which they've earned a point.

John McCarthy (6) continued his red-hot offensive stretch in the first on Saturday night in Bakersfield as the 10-year vet jammed in a Dylan Gambrell wraparound at 8:33 to give San Jose the game's first lead. The tally for McCarthy was his third in as many games and his fifth over his last seven contests. San Jose would also kill off four Bakersfield power-plays in the first to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

In the second, Jeffrey Viel (5) made it 2-0 San Jose when he backhanded a rebound past Shane Starrett at 4:02 after the Bakersfield goaltender had made the initial save on a right-point shot from Jeremy Roy. San Jose would make it 3-0 at 10:05 when Francis Perron feathered a pass from below the goal-line past a pair of Condors to Alex True (7) who snapped a shot top-shelf. The goal was True's fourth in three games and sixth over his last seven.

In the third, Manny Wiederer (6) added to the Barracuda lead as he tipped a point shot from Nick DeSimone at 6:15. The goal would prove important as the Condors would score twice in the final four and a half minutes to make a game of it late. Logan Day (4) snapped a seeing-eye shot through from the point and then Joe Gambardella (9) wired a puck top-shelf from the high-slot over Bibeau's right shoulder, but the Barracuda would hold on for a 4-2 win.

Bibeau (6-2-2) collected the win by making 33 saves while Starrett (5-1-1-0) suffered his first loss of the year after giving up four goals on 18 shots.

The Barracuda return to SAP Center on Sunday to take on the Condors (Edmonton Oilers). Sunday is Kansas Blades night as San Jose will rebrand at the Sharks IHL affiliate from 1991-to-1996. The Barracuda will wear specialty Blades jerseys and fans can bid on them during the game. For more info go to SJBarracuda.com/promotions.

