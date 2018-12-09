Rampage Beat Admirals on LaLeggia OT Penalty Shot

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Joey LaLeggia buried a penalty shot at 4:23 of overtime on Saturday night at the AT&T Center, as the San Antonio Rampage (10-15-1) secured a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals (14-9-4) in front of 6,751 fans for the Teddy Bear Toss Game, presented by HEB.

Former Admirals captain Trevor Smith scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal for San Antonio, and Rampage goaltender Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.

In the final minute of overtime, Nikita Soshnikov fired a pass from the Rampage zone that found LaLeggia behind the defense at the Milwaukee blue line. LaLeggia broke in on Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick but was hooked at the last moment by Milwaukee defenseman Frederic Allard at 4:23. A penalty shot was awarded, and LaLeggia would capitalize with a quick shot between Grosenick's pads for his third goal of the season.

The victory was San Antonio's first in the three-on-three overtime this season, improving their record to 2-1 in games decided beyond regulation.

Smith opened the scoring for the Rampage at 6:32 of the third period with his fourth goal of the season. After Conner Bleackley sent the puck down the ice from the Rampage zone, Smith won the foot-race to the puck and slid a backhand shot past Grosenick to release the teddy bears from the crowd. It was Smith's first game back from an eight-game absence due to injury.

The Admirals spoiled the Binnington shutout bid and drew even at 11:11 of the third. Tyler Gaudet carried the puck around the perimeter of the Rampage zone before snapping a shot from the left circle that beat a screened Binnington for Gaudet's fourth goal of the season.

LaLeggia's penalty shot was the first attempted by a Rampage player this season, and the first penalty shot goal for the Rampage since Klim Kostin scored against San Jose on Jan. 25, 2018.

Binnington's eight wins are tied for sixth among all AHL goaltenders, and his 2.34 goals-against average ranks fifth.

Saturday's win moved the Rampage above the .500 mark on home ice this season, improving their record at the AT&T Center to 7-6-0

The Rampage continue their home stand on Friday night with the first of two meetings over the weekend with the Iowa Wild, launching Ugly Sweater Weekend for the Rampage at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Smith (4); LaLeggia (3)

Jordan Binnington: 31 saves on 32 shots

Power Play: 0-for-2

Penalty Kill: 1-for-1

THREE STARS:

Joey LaLeggia - SA

Jordan Binnington - SA

Trevor Smith - SA

