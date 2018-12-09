Hogberg Shines as Belleville Falls in Overtime
December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Toronto Marlies collected a 1-0 overtime win over the Belleville Senators Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Marlies won the game 2:04 into overtime as he skated in on the right wing before finally solving Hogberg to give the hosts the extra point. Hogberg made 35 saves for Belleville while Eamon McAdam turned aside 10 shots.
Heading into the third with no score, the Marlies nearly found the opening marker as Colin Greening hit the post from in-close after Hogberg had made the initial save on a point shot.
The Sens had their own chance to take the lead with a little over seven minutes to play as Jack Rodewald forced a turnover at centre ice before skating in on a breakaway but he was turned away by McAdam as he looked for his his ninth goal of the year as neither side could find a goal in regulation.
Despite no score in the first period, it certainly wasn't an uneventful 20 minutes. The Marlies fired 15 shots on Hogberg who made a series of impressive saves, including a big right pad stuffing of Carl Grundstrom in-close, while Sam Gagner rang the post on the lone power play of the frame.
In a scoreless second, the best chance fell to the Senators, who had only seven shots through the first 40 minutes, as Francois Beauchemin split the Marlies defence but saw his backhander denied by McAdam.
The Senators are back in action Wednesday when they visit Laval. Belleville is back home Dec. 27 to host the Rocket and tickets are available.
