Lazar Scores Two Including OT Winner to Top Manitoba 3-2

December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, CA. - Curtis Lazar's two goals bookend Stockton's 3-2 overtime victory over the Manitoba Moose. Lazar scored Stockton's first goal at the 1:31 mark of the second period, his third shorthanded goal of the season. Lazar would work his magic again on the special teams in overtime for a power play goal with 18 seconds to play. Lazar notches his second two-goal performance of the year and he collects his third game-winning goal. Lazar slotted in on Stockton's top line with Kerby Rychel and Spencer Foo, in place of Alan Quine. Prior to the overtime winner, all four goals were scored in the middle period. Stockton never trailed in the hockey game, but also never owned more than a one goal advantage in the defensive-minded tilt. In the middle stanza, Rychel scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season. Stockton's defense protected Gillies in goal throughout the game, but the goalie stepped up to make some huge stops in the third period. Gillies collects his fifth win of the season, stopping 27 of 29 shots. All five goals in tonight's game were scored by special teams' units, including two power play tallies for each team. For the second night in a row, Manitoba received strong goaltending, but Lazar's overtime winner spoiled the 43 save effort for Berdin.

GOALIES

W: JON GILLIES (29 shots, 27 saves)

L: Mikhail Berdin (46 shots, 43 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Curtis Lazar (Two goals, GWG) 2- Mikhail Berdin (43 saves) 3- Kerby Rychel (Goal)

Final Shots: STK - 46 | MB - 29

Power Plays: STK - 2-5 | MB - 2-6

Kerby Rychel scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season

Curtis Lazar scores two goals, including the game winner

Curtis Lazar scores his team-leading third shorthanded goal

Stockton improves to 7-2-1 in one goal games this season

Stockton scores all three goals on special teams tonight

INTERVIEWS

"Any chance you get to slide in with guys it's a new opportunity, a new experience and we were clicking tonight. We were having fun with it and ultimately found a way to win." - Curtis Lazar on working with his new linemates, Kerby Rychel and Spencer Foo.

"The four on three came up big. When he zips it around there, I honestly didn't even see it go in. I just threw my stick on the ice and crashed the net. [Gawdin's] been bugging me cause back in U-17, I Tebowed once and I thought I'd bring it back." - Lazar on scoring the OT goal and his celly afterwards

"We had to grind through it and guys did a good job sticking with it. Curtis Lazar had a big game for us. Needing a big performance from someone, it was pretty key for him to come up with two tonight." - Coach Cail MacLean on tonight's effort

"The big key is that they're low scoring affairs. While we want to make sure we're an offensive team and we want to utilize that aspect of our game, we want to keep them, the opposition, down in terms of goals against. We've done that this weekend, it was a positive weekend in that respect." - Coach MacLean on Stockton finding ways to win low scoring games

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.