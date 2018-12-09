Condors Shutout by San Jose
December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (11-10-0; 22pts) were shutout, 4-0, by the San Jose Barracuda (15-3-1-2, 33pts) on Sunday night at SAP Center. Bakersfield is home on Friday against San Diego at 7 p.m.
FIRST PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Dylan Gambrell (4th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Wood, Praplan; Time of goal: :23; SJ leads, 1-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Manuel Wiederer (7th) at the top of the crease; Assists: Halbgewachs, Chartier; Time of goal: :39; SJ leads, 2-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Francis Perron (10th) on a breakaway; Unassisted; Time of goal: 3:57; SJ leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK - 7 , SJ - 8 SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Rourke Chartier (2nd) on the power play at the top of c
SHOTS: BAK- 11, SJ - 7 THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 13, SJ - 7 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Korenar (SJ) 2. Perron (SJ) 3. Gambrell (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4 ; SJ - 1/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31 ; SJ - 22
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (5-2-0; 22/18); SJ - Korenar (9-1-1; 31/31)
It was the first time the Condors have been shutout this season
Scratches: Day, McFarland, Yamamoto
