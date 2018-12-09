Pirri Hat Trick, Dansk Shutout Lifts Wolves over Hogs

Former IceHogs forward Brandon Pirri netted a hat trick and Oscar Dansk made 21 saves in a shutout effort as the Chicago Wolves blanked the Rockford IceHogs 4-0 Saturday Night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Wolves evened this year's Illinois Lottery Cup Series at two wins apiece with the victory. With tonight's contest, the road team has now won in each of the IceHogs' and Wolves' four meetings this season.

Pirri opened the scoring for the Wolves at the 2:47 mark of the first period, skating down the left side and beating Rockford goaltender Collin Delia low to the glove side. Pirri followed up on the power play for his second marker of the night, then defenseman Nic Hague tallied to send the Wolves into the first intermission with a three-goal cushion.

Pirri's first-period power-play goal snapped a streak of 15 consecutive penalty kills for the IceHogs dating back to Rockford's last home matchup against the Wolves on November 23 at the BMO.

Pirri completed the hat trick with 3:32 remaining in the second stanza, once again skating down the left side on the rush. Delia made the initial save, but Pirri corralled his own rebound and converted on the follow-up.

