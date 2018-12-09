Senators Recall Burgdoerfer

December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Belleville Senators captain Erik Burgdoerfer has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators.

The 29-year-old has played in 19 games with Belleville season scoring two goals and adding four assists alongside 20 penalty minutes.

He's also suited up in one game with Ottawa this season.

Belleville is back in action this afternoon as they complete their first 3-in-3 of the season with a trip to Toronto. Belleville isn't back home until Dec. 27 when they host Laval and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.