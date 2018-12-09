Senators Recall Burgdoerfer
December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators captain Erik Burgdoerfer has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators.
The 29-year-old has played in 19 games with Belleville season scoring two goals and adding four assists alongside 20 penalty minutes.
He's also suited up in one game with Ottawa this season.
Belleville is back in action this afternoon as they complete their first 3-in-3 of the season with a trip to Toronto. Belleville isn't back home until Dec. 27 when they host Laval and tickets are available.
