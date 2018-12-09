Flames Recall Peluso, Assign Lomberg to Stockton
December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled winger Anthony Peluso from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Ryan Lomberg has also been assigned to Stockton.
Peluso, a native of North York, Ontario has played in 16 games with the Heat this season scoring one goal and adding three assists for four points and 29 penalty minutes. The 29-year-old winger was drafted by the St.Louis Blues in the sixth round (160th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft. Peluso has played 147 career NHL games netting four goals and 10 assists for 14 points and 213 penalty minutes.
ANTHONY PELUSO - RIGHT WING
BORN: North York, ONT DATE: April 18, 1989
HEIGHT: 6'3'' WEIGHT: 225 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: STL - 6th round (160th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2018
- Flames Recall Peluso, Assign Lomberg to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Riley Barber Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Senators Recall Burgdoerfer - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 9 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Roll Past Bakersfield, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Steenbergen, Roadrunners Roll Past Ontario in 5-0 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wild Win with Three Third-Period Goals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Lazar Scores Two Including OT Winner to Top Manitoba 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Condors Late Surge Not Enough against San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Go Flying as Colorado Completes Sweep of Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Stopped by Madsen, Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Pirri Hat Trick, Dansk Shutout Lifts Wolves over Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Earns Gutsy 5-2 Win against Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Stockton Tops Moose in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Rampage Beat Admirals on LaLeggia OT Penalty Shot - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.