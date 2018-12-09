Flames Recall Peluso, Assign Lomberg to Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled winger Anthony Peluso from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Ryan Lomberg has also been assigned to Stockton.

Peluso, a native of North York, Ontario has played in 16 games with the Heat this season scoring one goal and adding three assists for four points and 29 penalty minutes. The 29-year-old winger was drafted by the St.Louis Blues in the sixth round (160th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft. Peluso has played 147 career NHL games netting four goals and 10 assists for 14 points and 213 penalty minutes.

ANTHONY PELUSO - RIGHT WING

BORN: North York, ONT DATE: April 18, 1989

HEIGHT: 6'3'' WEIGHT: 225 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: STL - 6th round (160th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft

