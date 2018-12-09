Riley Barber Re-Assigned to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Riley Barber has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Barber, 24, has appeared in 20 games with Hershey this season, collecting 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists). The fourth-year pro leads the Bears with five power play goals and 74 shots. Barber has posted six multi-point games this season.

The Pittsburgh native led the Bears in goals with 20 during the 2017-18 campaign. He collected 55 points during his rookie season with the Bears in 2015-16, earning Hershey's Rookie of the Year honors. Barber has tallied 138 points (67 goals, 71 assists) in 193 career games with the Chocolate and White.

The Bears return to the ice tonight at Giant Center versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It's Pennsylvania Lottery Night and Dietz & Watson Dollar Dog Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

