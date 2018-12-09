Reign Stopped by Madsen, Tucson

Tucson goaltender Merrick Madsen made 32 saves, posting his third shutout of the season as the Roadrunners defeated the Reign 5-0 Saturday night. Ontario finishes weekend in Tucson capturing one point in two games.

Date: December 8, 2018

Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

Attendance: 5,398

Box Score: https://bit.ly/2BYfejc

Photos: https://bit.ly/2QJxh4X

ONT Record: (9-9-2-2)

TUC Record: (14-5-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 0 0 0 0

TUC 0 3 2 5

Shots PP

ONT 32 0/4

TUC 31 2/6

Three Stars:

1) TUC - Merrick Madsen

2) TUC - Tyler Steenbergen

3) TUC - Domenic Alberga

GWG: Tyler Steenbergen (2)

W: Merrick Madsen (4-1-0)

L: Peter Budaj (3-4-1)

Next Game: Saturday, December 15 vs. Colorado, 6:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

