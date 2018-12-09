Reign Stopped by Madsen, Tucson
December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Tucson goaltender Merrick Madsen made 32 saves, posting his third shutout of the season as the Roadrunners defeated the Reign 5-0 Saturday night. Ontario finishes weekend in Tucson capturing one point in two games.
Date: December 8, 2018
Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ
Attendance: 5,398
Box Score: https://bit.ly/2BYfejc
Photos: https://bit.ly/2QJxh4X
ONT Record: (9-9-2-2)
TUC Record: (14-5-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 0 0 0 0
TUC 0 3 2 5
Shots PP
ONT 32 0/4
TUC 31 2/6
Three Stars:
1) TUC - Merrick Madsen
2) TUC - Tyler Steenbergen
3) TUC - Domenic Alberga
GWG: Tyler Steenbergen (2)
W: Merrick Madsen (4-1-0)
L: Peter Budaj (3-4-1)
Next Game: Saturday, December 15 vs. Colorado, 6:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
