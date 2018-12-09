Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Luke Kunin from Iowa
December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Luke Kunin (pronounced KUNN-nihn) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Kunin, 21 (12/4/97), has tallied 15 points (8-7=15) in 21 games with Iowa this season. He ranks second on the team in goals, fourth in scoring and T-4th in shots on goal (45). The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Chesterfield, Mo., suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on March 4, 2018 vs. Detroit and underwent surgery on April 3. Kunin was assigned to Iowa on Oct. 7.
He tallied 19 points (10-9=19) including five power-play goals and 34 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 AHL games last season and represented Iowa at the 2018 AHL All-Star Game. Kunin also recorded four points (2-2=4), 34 hits and 13 PIM in 19 contests with Minnesota last season and made his NHL debut against Columbus on Oct. 14, 2018.
He was selected by Minnesota in the first round (15th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office and Ticketmaster (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com). A limited number of tickets remain for Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. For information about Minnesota Wild Season Tickets or to join the Wild Warming House, the only way to secure priority access to future season tickets, visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative at 651-222-WILD.
