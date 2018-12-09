American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Ian McCoshen has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game at Utica on Dec. 7.
McCoshen was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He missed Springfield's game on Dec. 8 vs. Charlotte and is now eligible to return to the lineup.
