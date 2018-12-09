American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Ian McCoshen has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game at Utica on Dec. 7.

McCoshen was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He missed Springfield's game on Dec. 8 vs. Charlotte and is now eligible to return to the lineup.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.