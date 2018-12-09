Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 9

The set-up

It'll be an afternoon matinee Sunday as the Belleville Senators completes its 3-in-3 with a trip to Toronto to face the Marlies.

Belleville (11-12-1-0) completed its four-game homestand with a 3-1 record that was capped with a 3-2 win over Providence last that saw the Sens get back to the .500 mark.

The Senators have been dominant at home but are just 3-6-1 on the road.

Toronto (9-9-3-2) sit a spot below the Sens in the North Division in sixth place but have had major issues all season-long keeping the puck out of the net. The Marlies' 96 goals against are tied for the third most in the AHL this season.

Roster notes

The Sens lost captain Erik Burgdoerfer to Ottawa as Belleville gets set to play its third game in less than 72 hours. After starting Friday night, and with Filip Gustavsson playing Saturday, Marcus Hogberg will start for Belleville this afternoon.

Previous history

In three contests this season, all in Belleville, the Sens hold a 2-1 record over their 401 rivals. The Senators won the last contest on Nov. 16 5-4 in overtime.

Who to watch

With two assists Saturday, Jack Rodewald is now tied for the Sens scoring lead with 20 points, a title he holds with Drake Batherson who was recalled on Nov. 12. His eight goals are tied for second on the team too.

Toronto blue-liner Calle Rosen is second in team scoring with 19 points (two goals) in 23 games this season. His 19 points are the sixth most by a defenceman in the AHL this season.

Where to watch

Sunday's game starts at 4:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV as well as Sportsnet 360. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

