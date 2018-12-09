Condors Late Surge Not Enough against San Jose

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (11-9-0; 22pts) suffered their first loss of December, 4-2, at the hands of the San Jose Barracuda (14-3-1-2, 31pts) on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena. LW Joe Gambardella took the team lead in scoring with his ninth goal and 17th point on the season.

FIRST PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW John McCarthy (6th) redirected a feed at the top of the crease; Assists: Gambrell, Middleton; Time of goal: 8:33; SJ leads. 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 13 , SJ - 8 SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jeffrey Viel (5th) off rebound; Assist: Roy; Time of goal: 4:02; SJ leads. 2-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Alexander True (7th) from the slot; Assist: Perron, Martin; Time of goal: 10:05; SJ leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK- 12, SJ - 6 THIRD PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Manuel Wiederer (6th) redirected a point shot; Assists: DeSimone, Chartier; Time of goal: 6:15; SJ leads, 4-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (4th) off a point shot; Assists: Malone, Russell; Time of goal: 15:31: SJ leads, 4-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (9th) from the high slot; Assist: Russell; Time of goal: 18:17; SJ leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK- 10, SJ - 4 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Bibeau (SJ) 2. McCarthy (SJ) 3. Day (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/7; SJ - 0/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 35; SJ - 18

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (5-1-0; 32/29); SJ - Bibeau (6-2-2; 35/33)

RW Patrick Russell has eight points (2g-6a) in his last five games

Bakersfield plays seven of the next nine on the road

The Condors head to San Jose at 5 p.m. on Sunday

Scratches: Kulevich, McFarland, Yamamoto

