Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 5 p.m.

December 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, AHL affiliate for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hershey is fresh off a 6-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack, where 12 different players contributed points in the winning effort.

Hershey Bears (11-13-0-1) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (11-10-3-1)

December 9, 2018 | 5 PM | Game 26 | Giant Center

Referees: Andrew Howard (50), Corey Syvret (42)

Linesmen: Jud Ritter (34), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotions:

PA Lottery Night (First 4,000 fans 18 and older), Dietz & Watson Dollar Dog Night (Avaliable at The Marketplace @ Section 101, Hot Shots Cafe @ Section 110, Boulevard Cafe @ Section 123)

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 4:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears and Freddy Cassivi, on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV, Caps Radio 24/7

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears enter tonight's contest coming off a 6-3 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack yesterday at Giant Center. Hershey got a pair of goals from Mike Sgarbossa and Liam O'Brien, and Ilya Samsonov snapped a four-game losing streak with 28 saves between the pipes. Hershey went 2-for-4 on the power play and out shot the Wolf Pack 37-31. The win marked the third time Hershey has scored six goals in a game on home ice this season. The Penguins also earned a victory on Saturday, topping Bridgeport 3-1 on home ice. Jeff Taylor, Ethan Prow, and Teddy Blueger had goals in the third period. Anthony Peters stopped 21 shots to earn the win in goal.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight marks the sixth meeting between the Bears and Baby Pens this season. Hershey is 3-2-0-0 in the I-81 rivalry series, winning a pair of games versus the Penguins away from Giant Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has the latest victory among the 12 matchups between the two clubs, earning a 3-1 win at Giant Center on Nov. 28. Adam Johnson leads the way for the Penguins with five points (three goals, two assists) versus Hershey, while Hershey's top scorer in the season series is former Penguin Jayson Megna who has three goals.

FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME:

The Bears enjoyed plenty of firsts in last night's victory. Forward Maximilian Kammerer struck for his first AHL goal at 3:27 of the second period. Kammerer also added an assist, and now has six points (one goal, five assists) in 13 games this season. Forward Garrett Pilon also scored his first AHL goal at 10:13 of the third period, striking for the first time in his 25th game of the season. Defender Tobias Geisser assisted on the goal, giving him his first AHL point. Additionally, defender Colby Williams enjoyed the best individual night of his AHL career, posting three assists for the first time in his 144 games with Hershey.

BE LIKE MIKE:

Mike Sgarbossa scored a pair of goals last night in the victory, and the first-year Bear is currently tied with Liam O'Brien for the team lead with 11 goals. Sgarbossa scored twice in a single game for the 10th time in his AHL career, and for the first time since Nov. 21, 2017. Then a member of Manitoba, Sgarbossa tallied both of his club's goals in regulation as the Moose took down Laval, 3-2, via the shootout. Sgarbossa is on pace to shatter his career-best 19 goals in a season, set during his rookie campaign in 2012-13 with Lake Erie.

WISH GRANTED:

The Bears announced yesterday that forward Grant Besse has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Besse leads the Rays with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games this season. He collected eight multi-point games, and was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Nov. 6. Besse was a member of the ECHL All-Rookie Team last year with 62 points with Norfolk, and he also posted seven points in 11 games with the Cleveland Monsters. Besse played four years at the University of Wisconsin, and also won a Minnesota state championship in high school with Benilde-St. Margaret's School.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.