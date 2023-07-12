Stingers Turn Blown Lead Into Late-Game Heroics, Edge Out Hot Tots 13-12
July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN.- The Stingers opened their eight-game homestand with fireworks as they were able to persevere against the Minot Hot Tots with a 13-12 win on Wednesday.
Things couldn't have gotten off to a better start for the Stingers as after a shutdown frame from starter Tyler Bryan, the Stinger offense exploded for six runs.
A pair of run-scoring singles from MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Stone Miyao and Aidan Byrne started things off before the power bat of Kevin Fitzer came to the plate.
That power was on full display in this one.
Fitzer powered a three-run blast for his first home run at Bill Taunton Stadium putting the stingers up big early.
Even after the Hot Tots rallied for two runs to open the second, the Stingers were able to extend their lead with a bases-clearing triple from Kyle Payne to go up 9-2.
Minot kept in it with a Ryan Recio homer to put two back on the board in the third.
The Stingers were able to get one of those runs back in the next half inning as the first hit from Dallas Duarte brought in Jack Hines.
With the Stingers now leading 10-4, the Hot Tots made a big push as even after a pair of walks and a single knocked Bryan out of the game, a triple from Recio played a big part of the Minot four-run fourth inning to cut the lead to two.
Miyao did his part in extending the Stingers lead in the fifth with a 2-RBI double which was good enough for his fourth hit of the night.
One swing off the bat of Drew Woodcox would change everything however as his seventh-inning grand slam made it a whole new ballgame now tied at 12.
After consecutive Stingers got on base in the eighth, Luke Williams kept a chopper down the third base line in fair territory to bring in the go-ahead run.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Aaron Ragat closed the book on any hopes of a Hot Tots comeback and the Stingers added another in the win column.
The Stingers and Hot Tots face off in a doubleheader on Thursday.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
