Rox Roll to 8-7 Win

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (27-15) took game two of a two-game series against the Willmar Stingers (28-12) with an 8-7 final score, Tuesday, July 11th. The Rox sit in first place in the Great Plains West division during the second half.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Tyler Hemmesch. Hemmesch worked through 4.0 innings pitched in his 2ndstart for the Rox, striking out four batters and giving up just a single run. The Sartell native has 14 strikeouts over 10.0 innings this season.

Jackson Hauge had three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored for St. Cloud. Hauge got off to an incredibly hot start in the second half, with seven extra-base hits over the first eight games. Carson Keithley knocked home two runs off a single early, hitting a double and drawing a walk later in the game. Davis Cop made his home debut for the Rox, tallying two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored.

Jake Burcham worked through the 5thinning, his team-leading 13thappearance for the Rox. Andrew Morones pitched 1.0 inning, striking out two batters for St. Cloud. Morones has a 0.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched this season. Micah Ashman worked through 2.0 innings for St. Cloud, striking out four batters without giving up an earned run. Mason Olson closed out the victory, striking out a batter in the 9thinning.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Jackson Hauge!

Th e Rox return home on July 13thfor a 6:35 first pitch against the Mankato MoonDogs! It will be a "Baseball Bat Giveaway Night" for the first 350 kids, presented by CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

