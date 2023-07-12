Rockers Lose First Game of Doubleheader After Six-Inning Rainout

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rockers lost the first game of Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids 3-1. The game was called off after six innings due to rain that passed through the area.

The game was controlled by both pitching staffs as the two teams combined for seven total hits. Green Bay's pitchers only issued one walk throughout the game.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Cooper Dossett (Arkansas). The right-handed pitcher made his second start of the season and ninth overall appearance. His outing would be highlighted by six strikeouts through four innings of work.

This game would be a pitcher's duel until Wisconsin Rapids scored the first pair of runs of the game in the fourth inning. Rafter second baseman Chris Conniff (Wagner) and Jorge De Goti (Indiana) hit two-consecutive RBI singles to give the home team a 2-0 lead.

Green Bay would respond one inning later when right fielder Jack Holman (UCLA) hit a sac fly to score Zane Zielinski (Illinois-Chicago), making it a 2-1 ballgame.

Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) would enter the game in relief for the Rockers. He would allow an earned run in his first inning of work, as Wisconsin Rapids took a 3-1 lead.

After Faulkner made it through the bottom of the sixth inning, the game would enter a rain delay. The delay lasted just over an hour and a half before being called off.

With the loss, the Rockers are now 4-5 in the second half and are currently tied for fourth place in the Great Lakes West.

Up next for the Rockers is the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. despite the rain currently in the area.

