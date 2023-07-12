Landen Southern Earns Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for Outstanding Performance
July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, Illinois- The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce that freshman right-handed pitcher, Landen Southern, has been awarded Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for his exceptional performance in the game against Fond du Lac on Monday evening.
Hailing from Lafayette, Indiana, Landen Southern attended Clinton Prairie High School before joining the Rockford Rivets. His dedication and skill on the mound have not gone unnoticed, as he showcased his talent during the recent game, securing a well-deserved win for the team.
During the matchup against Fond du Lac, Southern displayed remarkable control and dominance, pitching for 4 innings. He exhibited great precision, allowing only two hits, two runs, and two walks while striking out an impressive six batters. His exceptional performance contributed significantly to the team's victory and demonstrated his potential as a rising star in the world of baseball.
Landen Southern's recognition as Pitcher of the Night highlights his dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence. The Rockford Rivets congratulate Landen on this well-deserved honor and look forward to witnessing his continued success throughout the season.
For more information about Landen Southern and the Rockford Rivets, please visit rockfordrivets.com or follow us on social media.
Landen Southern Throws 6 K's In Four Innings - Earning The Win On The Mound Monday Evening
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2023
- Landen Southern Earns Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for Outstanding Performance - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Swim to 3-2 Victory in Downpour - Kenosha Kingfish
- Shortened Game Gives Way for Another Rafters Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rivets Lose a Close Game as the Dock Spiders Come from Behind to Win 7-5 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Lose First Game of Doubleheader After Six-Inning Rainout - Green Bay Rockers
- Fond du Lac Wins Game One of Doubleheader 6-1 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Clark and His Larks No Match for Dogs - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Win in Commanding Fashion in a High Scoring Contest against the Dock Spiders 16-10 - Rockford Rivets
- Rivets Fall Twice in Close Contests at Lakeshore Double Header - Rockford Rivets
- Five Former Bucks Chosen in 2023 MLB Draft - Waterloo Bucks
- Growlers Dominate Game One of Series at CO Brown Stadium - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Six Former and Current Growlers Headed to the Next Level - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Ninety Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2023 MLB Draft - Northwoods
- Matthews Gets Drafted in the First Round of 2023 MLB Draft - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Take on Rafters in Second Doubleheader this Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Late Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short, Stingers Fall to Rox 8-7 in Rain-Filled Marathon - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Roll to 8-7 Win - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford Rivets Stories
- Landen Southern Earns Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for Outstanding Performance
- Rivets Lose a Close Game as the Dock Spiders Come from Behind to Win 7-5
- Rivets Win in Commanding Fashion in a High Scoring Contest against the Dock Spiders 16-10
- Rivets Fall Twice in Close Contests at Lakeshore Double Header
- Rockford Rivets Win over Lakeshore Chinooks at Home