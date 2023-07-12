Landen Southern Earns Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for Outstanding Performance

Rockford, Illinois- The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce that freshman right-handed pitcher, Landen Southern, has been awarded Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for his exceptional performance in the game against Fond du Lac on Monday evening.

Hailing from Lafayette, Indiana, Landen Southern attended Clinton Prairie High School before joining the Rockford Rivets. His dedication and skill on the mound have not gone unnoticed, as he showcased his talent during the recent game, securing a well-deserved win for the team.

During the matchup against Fond du Lac, Southern displayed remarkable control and dominance, pitching for 4 innings. He exhibited great precision, allowing only two hits, two runs, and two walks while striking out an impressive six batters. His exceptional performance contributed significantly to the team's victory and demonstrated his potential as a rising star in the world of baseball.

Landen Southern's recognition as Pitcher of the Night highlights his dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence. The Rockford Rivets congratulate Landen on this well-deserved honor and look forward to witnessing his continued success throughout the season.

