Rivets Win in Commanding Fashion in a High Scoring Contest against the Dock Spiders 16-10

July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rivets bounced back after a rough double header Sunday by beating the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in convincing fashion Monday night by a score of 16-10. This game quickly became a battle of offenses as runs were scored in each of the final 7 innings. Both teams combined for 28 total hits and only 3 errors proving that this game was full of exciting scoring along with strong performances from both teams.

Rockford looks to take this strong offensive display with them as they play Fond du Lac again this evening followed by a 4 game home stand against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Rivets are now 6-3 to start the second half of the season and remain undefeated at home.

