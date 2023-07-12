Eight-Run 8th Pushes Duluth Past Honkers in Game 1 of Twin Bill
July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
It was a Great Plains East Rivalry matchup for a doubleheader as the Rochester Honkers (22-21, 4-5) took on the Duluth Huskies (22-19, 6-3) for some Wednesday afternoon baseball. Duluth rallied late in the game and took the victory by a score of 10-5.
The game was delayed two hours due to rain and poor playing conditions, and the Honkers started the scoring immediately. Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) walked to lead off the bottom of the first, and Dario Gomez (Miami (FL)) singled him over.
After a double steal, Nico Regino (Cal St. Fullerton) hit a deep sacrifice fly that allowed Schoenfeld to score. The Honkers took the early advantage.
Duluth tied the game in the third and took the lead in the fourth, but it wouldn't be for long. Ben North (Creighton) reached on an infield single, went to second base on a throwing error, and headed to third on a groundout. A wild pitch brought him home and tied the game 2-2.
Rochester took the lead in the fifth as Tyler White (Sacramento State) singled, stole two bases, and scored on Regino's double down the left-field line. The Flock picked up another run in the seventh and headed into the eighth, leading 4-2.
Rochester fell apart in the top of the eighth as the first six batters reached base. Duluth scored eight runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by a towering grand slam home run by Brylan West (Florida International), which gave the Huskies a 10-4 lead.
The Honkers would get one run in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to come all the way back. The Honkers play game two of the doubleheader at 6:35 pm.
The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2023
- Huskies Mash Their Way to Series Sweep - Rochester Honkers
- Eight-Run 8th Pushes Duluth Past Honkers in Game 1 of Twin Bill - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Outlast Green Bay in the Second Game and Sweep the Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Turn Blown Lead Into Late-Game Heroics, Edge Out Hot Tots 13-12 - Willmar Stingers
- Lakeshore Win Streak Snapped at Four After Devastating Loss to Madison - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Drop Second Game of Doubleheader to Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Put up 31 Runs Across Two Games, Beat Express 13-7 and 18-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- Lakeshore Win Streak Snapped at Four After Devastating Loss to Madison - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Huskies Win Two in One Day at Rochester - Duluth Huskies
- Mallards Storm Back After Delay, Walk-Off Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Spitters Lose Second Straight - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Take Game One Over Battle Jacks 3-2, Win Another Battle Creek-Kenosha Classic - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Dogs Sweep Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Landen Southern Earns Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for Outstanding Performance - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Swim to 3-2 Victory in Downpour - Kenosha Kingfish
- Shortened Game Gives Way for Another Rafters Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rivets Lose a Close Game as the Dock Spiders Come from Behind to Win 7-5 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Lose First Game of Doubleheader After Six-Inning Rainout - Green Bay Rockers
- Fond du Lac Wins Game One of Doubleheader 6-1 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Clark and His Larks No Match for Dogs - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Win in Commanding Fashion in a High Scoring Contest against the Dock Spiders 16-10 - Rockford Rivets
- Rivets Fall Twice in Close Contests at Lakeshore Double Header - Rockford Rivets
- Five Former Bucks Chosen in 2023 MLB Draft - Waterloo Bucks
- Growlers Dominate Game One of Series at CO Brown Stadium - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Six Former and Current Growlers Headed to the Next Level - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Ninety Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2023 MLB Draft - Northwoods
- Matthews Gets Drafted in the First Round of 2023 MLB Draft - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Take on Rafters in Second Doubleheader this Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Late Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short, Stingers Fall to Rox 8-7 in Rain-Filled Marathon - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Roll to 8-7 Win - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.