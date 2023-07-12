Eight-Run 8th Pushes Duluth Past Honkers in Game 1 of Twin Bill

It was a Great Plains East Rivalry matchup for a doubleheader as the Rochester Honkers (22-21, 4-5) took on the Duluth Huskies (22-19, 6-3) for some Wednesday afternoon baseball. Duluth rallied late in the game and took the victory by a score of 10-5.

The game was delayed two hours due to rain and poor playing conditions, and the Honkers started the scoring immediately. Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) walked to lead off the bottom of the first, and Dario Gomez (Miami (FL)) singled him over.

After a double steal, Nico Regino (Cal St. Fullerton) hit a deep sacrifice fly that allowed Schoenfeld to score. The Honkers took the early advantage.

Duluth tied the game in the third and took the lead in the fourth, but it wouldn't be for long. Ben North (Creighton) reached on an infield single, went to second base on a throwing error, and headed to third on a groundout. A wild pitch brought him home and tied the game 2-2.

Rochester took the lead in the fifth as Tyler White (Sacramento State) singled, stole two bases, and scored on Regino's double down the left-field line. The Flock picked up another run in the seventh and headed into the eighth, leading 4-2.

Rochester fell apart in the top of the eighth as the first six batters reached base. Duluth scored eight runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by a towering grand slam home run by Brylan West (Florida International), which gave the Huskies a 10-4 lead.

The Honkers would get one run in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to come all the way back. The Honkers play game two of the doubleheader at 6:35 pm.

