Clark and His Larks No Match for Dogs

July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Clark and his Larks would come to town ready to knock the MoonDogs off their heater after a blowout win the night before.

Breck Bradshaw would start on the mound for the MoonDogs making quick work of the Larks.

Kip Fougerousse would single his way on base after taking the night off yesterday. Max Williams would see his return after a scarry situation the night before removed him for the last few innings of the game. Williams would attempt to push Fougerousse around the diamond but would catch him in a fielder's choice. This would bring the player of last night's game and of the NWL Brendan Hord to the plate. Hord would waste no time with a first pitch home run deep into the power ally putting the Moondogs up by two.

The MoonDogs would get another run across the plate in the third inning as Kai Roberts keeps himself moving around the diamond stealing bases every chance he got.

Bradshaw would continue to dominate the Larks baters keeping the lineup moving showing domination in each inning.

The fourth inning would see an explosion of offense from the MoonDogs with 11 runners coming to bat in the inning. Joe Hauser recorded the first single of the inning before the Larks walked three runners before the MoonDogs would see hits from Fougerousse, Williams, and Hord.

The Moondogs would continue to roll as Bradshaw would be flirting with a no-no going into the seventh. Bradshaw would walk the first two runners after an effort all of ISG Field recognized with a standing ovation.

Jalen Martinez would come in for the MoonDogs ready to shut down the Larks and sale into the victory that was set up for him. Martinez would complete the game getting the save as the MoonDogs would win 10-1 over the Larks in the first of two games today.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.