Five Former Bucks Chosen in 2023 MLB Draft
July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - Five former Waterloo Bucks were drafted during the 2023 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft. Nolan Santos, Tate Kuehner, Johnny Tincher, Ernie Day, and A.J. Shaver all heard their names called during the three-day draft which began on Sunday of this week.
The first former Waterloo player selected in the 2023 MLB Draft was pitcher Nolan Santos. Santos was taken in the 7th round with the 207th pick by the Minnesota Twins. A product of Bethune-Cookman University, Santos played for the Bucks in 2021 where the right-handed pitcher posted a 2-0 record and a 1.80 ERA to go along with three saves. Originally from Miami Beach, Florida, Santos appeared in eight games and struck out 18 for Waterloo.
With the 212th overall pick (7th round), the Milwaukee Brewers selected left-handed pitcher Tate Kuehner who played with the Bucks in 2020. A product of the University of Louisville, Kuehner appeared in five games for Waterloo, finishing the season with a 0-2 record and a 9.00 ERA. Originally from Marshalltown, Iowa, Kuehner struck out seven batters in 11 innings for the Bucks' 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion squad.
Former Waterloo catcher Johnny Tincher, a University of Washington product, was taken in the 11th round with the 338th pick by the Cleveland Guardians. Tincher played in 21 games for the Bucks in 2021, finishing with a .286 average to go along with eight RBI. Originally from Sylmar, California, Tincher earned All-Pac 12 honors this past season at Washington.
Ernie Day was taken in the 14th round with the 427th pick by the Seattle Mariners. A product of Campbell University, Day pitched for the Bucks in 2022 where the righty appeared in eight games. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Day finished his season in Waterloo with a 1-1 record, a 3.06 ERA, and 20 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.
With the 523rd overall pick (17th round), the Philadelphia Phillies selected outfielder A.J. Shaver who played with the Bucks in 2022. A product of Florida SouthWestern State College, Shaver hit .333 in 13 plate appearance while in Waterloo. A native of Clermont, Florida, Shaver played in four games for the Bucks before leaving due to injury.
