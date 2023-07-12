Huskies Mash Their Way to Series Sweep

July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







The Rochester Honkers (22-22, 4-6) lost game two of their double header vs the Duluth Huskies (23-19, 7-3) 11-7 as they dropped both games on Wednesday at Mayo Field.

For the sixth straight game, Duluth reached double digit runs as their lineup flexed their way to 11 runs in the night game of the two-game set. The Huskies scored three runs in the second, sixth and eighth innings as they held off a stingy Rochester offensive attack.

The visitors led 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning as they tagged Sam Hanson (Seattle University) (0-1) for four runs, two of which were unearned, in three innings. Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) would hit a grand slam, his fourth home run of the season, in the inning to tie the game at five.

The Huskies, who sport the best offense in the Northwoods League, responded in the visitor half of next inning with the three runs - two of which came on a double from Max Coupe (Skyline College). In the eighth inning, Trevor Lee walked three batters, all of which came around to score.

Rochester's bullpen is a clear weakness at this point in the season. Over the double header, that unit pitched nine innings and allowed fifteen runs.

Along with Craska, Rochester got strong performances from Ben North (Creighton) and Tyler White (Sacramento State). Each of the second-year Honkers got two hits while Mattie Thomas (San Francisco) reached base four times and hit his first career home run in the Northwoods League.

The Honkers are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.

The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.