Matthews Gets Drafted in the First Round of 2023 MLB Draft

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox had three players drafted in this years 2023 MLB Draft. It started off on Sunday, July 9th when the defending World Series Champions, the Houston Astros, took former Rox player Brice Matthews (2021-2022) in the first round with the 28th pick. That is the third former Rox player taken in the first round in the clubs' history. Following that, the Washington Nationals took former Rox players Andrew Pinckney (2021) in the fourth round with the 102nd pick and Nate Rombach (2020) in the 18th round with the 525th pick.

Brice Matthews played 84 games for the Rox over two seasons. He had a .288 average over that span with 24 doubles, eight home runs, 49 runs batted in, and 24 stolen bases. In 2022, Matthews played so well for the Rox it earned him a starting spot in the Northwoods League All-Star game where he also competed in the Home Run Derby. Matthews was a key hitter in the Rox 2021 and 2022 seasons that made the Rox the only team in Northwoods League history to have back-to-back 50-win seasons. He joins the likes of Will Craig (2014) and Michael Busch (2017) as first-round picks.

Andrew Pinckney played for the Rox in 2021 where he appeared in 51 games hitting .292 with 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 37 runs batted in, and 15 stolen bases. That season, Pinckney earned himself the honors of being a Northwoods League All-Star.

A few rounds later, the Washington Nationals weren't done taking Rox players as they took Nate Rombach in the 18th round. Rombach played in the 2020 shortened season for the Rox where he played 23 games, had two home runs, and 11 runs batted in.

The Rox have had a total of 86 players drafted by Major League Baseball since 2012.

