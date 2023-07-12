Shortened Game Gives Way for Another Rafters Win

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters shortstop Luke Hanson

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Rats take game 1 of the doubleheader as the game ended early in the top of the 7th due to pouring rain. The Rafters grabbed a 3-1 victory and out hit Green Bay 5-2.

Jacob Rosenkranz was given the start on the mound as he was dealing in the early parts of this contest. He threw 4 strikeouts and only allowed 2 hits. A great outing from the future Missouri Baptist pitcher. Jack Bachmore then pitched the last 2 innings and totaled 2 more strikeouts and let up a run.

This game was scoreless for 3 and a half innings until the Rats drew first blood in the bottom of the 4th. The left fielder, Anthony Galason, hit a low fly ball that stayed fair on the right field line and was able to get a double because of it. Garrett Broussard was disciplined at the plate and drew a walk. Reliable hitter, Chris Conniff, lined a ball into left field to bring Galason on his way home from second. De Goti followed it up with an RBI of his own as he hit a hard ground ball up the middle to send Broussard home. A quick strike from Wisconsin Rapids brought them up 2-0.

Green Bay responded with a run back in the top of the 5th. Zielinski and Wilson both walked while the UCLA product, Jack Holman, hit a high sac fly into left field to bring Zielinski home.

The bottom half of the 5th was up and the Rats got going once again. Jensen got on base from an error and Galason was hit by a pitch. Brendan Bobo stepped up once again and made his mark. Bobo tallied his 28th RBI of the season by hitting a base hit into right field to allow Jensen to score.

The rain continued to pour from the 3rd inning and on. It was constant and it made way for more errors and slippery baseball. The umpires eventually called the game into a rain delay as they went into the bottom of the 7th. There was too much rain in the forecast and the rain never let up so the game was called off shortly after.

The Rafters grabbed the win and now have won 4 straight. They will have to shift their focus to the second game of the double header. First pitch is slotted at 6:35 right back here at Witter Field.

