Fond du Lac Wins Game One of Doubleheader 6-1
July 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Wausau woes at Herr-Baker Field continued in game one of the doubleheader Wednesday, falling to Fond du Lac 6-1 in six innings (rain).
The Dock Spiders (4-5/17-27) struck early, scoring three first inning runs. They would also add runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth which help guide them to a win.
Wausau (3/5/23-20) would only put up one run and it would be scored in the sixth inning from a Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) double.
Now in four games played in Fond du Lac, Wausau has scored a combined five runs.
Key Moments:
Relief pitcher Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) went three full innings, striking out four and only allowing two hits.
Up Next:
Game two of the doubleheader, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
