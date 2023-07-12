Fond du Lac Wins Game One of Doubleheader 6-1

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Wausau woes at Herr-Baker Field continued in game one of the doubleheader Wednesday, falling to Fond du Lac 6-1 in six innings (rain).

The Dock Spiders (4-5/17-27) struck early, scoring three first inning runs. They would also add runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth which help guide them to a win.

Wausau (3/5/23-20) would only put up one run and it would be scored in the sixth inning from a Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) double.

Now in four games played in Fond du Lac, Wausau has scored a combined five runs.

Key Moments:

Relief pitcher Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) went three full innings, striking out four and only allowing two hits.

Up Next:

Game two of the doubleheader, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

