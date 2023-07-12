Rockers Take on Rafters in Second Doubleheader this Season

Green Bay Rockers at the plate

Green Bay Rockers at the plate

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - For the second time this season, the Green Bay Rockers are set to play a doubleheader against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with first pitches from Witter Field set for 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.

The Rockers enter this scheduled doubleheader fresh off an 8-3 win over the Wausau Woodchucks Tuesday night at Athletic Park, in which they scored six unanswered runs over the final four innings of offense to pull away from the Woodchucks while splitting the two-game series with Wausau as a result.

JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) led the way offensively with four hits while also recording an RBI and scoring two runs, and Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) added three RBIs himself on a bases clearing double to hand the Rockers a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning over Wausau.

Carlos Hernandez (Anderson University) had two hits himself and had two runs scored, while Jack Holman (UCLA) finished 1-3 with two runs scored himself to round out the Rockers offensive production.

After Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) started the game on the mound, Luke Moeller (Arizona) and Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) threw a combined 4.2 innings that were scoreless, and only allowed three combined hits to keep the Woodchucks off the board down the stretch.

As for the doubleheader Wednesday, Green Bay will start Arkansas Razorbacks Cooper Dossett and Christian Foutch, who both have roughly a 4.50 ERA combined through 13 appearances on the season.

Dossett is planning to start game one while Foutch will start game two, as Dossett has a 1-2 record and a 4.50 ERA while Foutch has a 4.67 ERA with a 1-1 record through his five starts with the Rockers this summer.

The Rafters will start Jacob Rosenkranz (Missouri Baptist) and Mitchell Wittkamp (Sailsbury University) with Rosenkranz coming into this game with an under 1.00 ERA while Wittkamp has a 6.43 ERA and an 0-0 record.

Following this doubleheader, Green Bay will head back home to begin a four-game homestand starting Thursday night, with a matchup against the Madison Mallards at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Ashwaubenon.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

