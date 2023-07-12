Growlers Dominate Game One of Series at CO Brown Stadium

Battle Creek, Mich. - Behind a four-run seventh and 10-run ninth inning, the Growlers dominated their I-94 rival in Battle Creek Monday night 17-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Following a clean frame from both starters in the first, Battle Creek scored the first two runs of the game on an RBI sac fly from Kyle Ratliff before a play at the plate on a throw down to second scored Brock Daniels.

- K-Zoo would answer with a run in both the third and fourth, coming from a sac fly from Kevin Krill and groundout from Joey Winters.

- Battle Creek would take the lead back in the fifth. Following a single and a double, Luke Cheng would bring home Riley Silva and JT Sokolove on a two-RBI double down the left field line.

- Gabe Springer would start off the sixth in a big way, putting a missile of a home run just over the right field wall to bring the game back within one. K-Zoo had a chance to tie with the bases loaded and two outs but Kevin Krill struck out to end the inning.

- Another two-out, bases loaded spot for the Growlers would come up in the seventh. Battle Creek would make a pitching change to closer Dylan Howanitz. Myles Beale, who hit a two-run home run the last time the two teams match-ed up, came through once again, shotting an RBI double to the opposite field to give Kalamazoo the lead. Gavin Lewis Jr would add on a pair with a single to right and would end up into third after a high throw and a hustle play from the sophomore from UAB.

- The Growlers would be backed by another stellar performance on the bump by Mason Meeks going 8 IP, 4 ER, 10 H, 0 BB, 4 K

- In the ninth inning, K-Zoo brought up 16 batters in the scoring ten runs on eight walks, four hits and an error. Jacob Lycan and Spencer Smith would both be pulled before they even recorded an out as the Growlers had 12 batters come up before an out was recorded. K-Zoo's ten-run inning is the second time this season they've score 9+ in an inning against Battle Creek.

Camp day at C.O. Brown Stadium sets up the series finale tomorrow morning at 11:05 a.m. The game can be also watched on ESPN+.

