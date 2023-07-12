Kingfish Swim to 3-2 Victory in Downpour

Battle Creek, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish prevailed in a 3-2 rain-filled contest over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in game one of a four-game set.

Kenosha's bounce-back effort continues, as they have now won back-to-back contests following a 1-7 start to the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Battle Creek has dropped four straight contests after starting the second half at 5-1.

Brandon Nigh (Oakland University) was the Kingfish hero on offense. Nigh went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in from the bottom of the lineup. Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois) also belted a solo shot for his team-leading fifth homer of the summer.

Kyle Ratliff (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) provided a spark for the Battle Jacks at the plate. He gave their fanbase life with an RBI double when Field Manager Chris Clark's squad was down to their final strike.

Ole Miss righty Cole Tolbert (2-2) got the win after logging the second longest outing of a Kingfish hurler this season (Jaxson Easterlin went seven and two thirds on June 22). He allowed just one run on two hits while striking out six in seven and a third innings of work.

Chandler-Gilbert Community College hurler Alex Karns (1) logged his first save of the season after giving up just one run in an inning and two thirds. Karns got out of a jam in the eighth where there was one out and runners on first and second.

Davenport University pitcher Jared Schwardz (0-1) was tagged with the Battle Jacks' loss after giving up two earned runs on two hits in two frames.

Kenosha (20-23, 3-7) has now logged back-to-back wins and sits in a tie for fifth place in the Great Lakes East with the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Battle Creek (15-29, 5-5) is in fourth place in the East just half of a game behind the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

These two teams will face off in a scheduled doubleheader tomorrow, July 13, at MCCU Field.

Game one begins at 11:35 AM CST, and game two is scheduled to start at 5:35 PM CST.

