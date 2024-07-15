Stingers Suffer Sweep to Mankato
July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers returned home on Monday night and fell to the Mankato MoonDogs for the second consecutive night, by a score of 8-6.
Mankato, just like they did a night ago, used a five run first to go up 5-0.
Willmar clawed back however, getting one back on a Daniel Briones (Mt. San Antonio) RBI single making it 5-1.
The Stingers then answered in a big way in the 4th, with five runs to take the lead, highlighted by an Andrew Sojka (CSUN) three-RBI bases clearing double.
That was the end of the scoring though for Willmar, as the MoonDogs took the 8-6 lead and walked away with the series sweep.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Avery Liestman (Jamestown) gave Willmar length out of the pen going four innings and allowing just two runs.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2024
- Kingfish Take Down Rivets 4-1 in Rain Shortened Victory - Kenosha Kingfish
- Six-Run Seventh Inning Leads Dock Spiders to 7-3 Win Over Minnesota - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Suffer Sweep to Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Dogs Sweep Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Mallards Bullpen Shuts Down Lakeshore in Win - Madison Mallards
- 'Nooks Can't Ride out Storm, Slip to 6-7 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Pitch and Slug Their Way to Third Straight Sweep of Minot - St. Cloud Rox
- Spitters Come from Behind to Split Series - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Huskies Allow Four Homers, Routed by Rochester in Series Finale - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Fall on the Road to Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Four Homers Lift Honkers over Huskies 11-1 - Rochester Honkers
- Good to be Home - Chucks Split Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Two Leprechauns Drafted - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Rox Have Five Players & Announcer Representing the Rox at the All-Star Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Kalamazoo Growlers Break World Record for the Most Simultaneous First Pitches - Kalamazoo Growlers
- A Counsell Family Reunion in Mequon - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Look to Sweep Woodchucks on the Road - Green Bay Rockers
- Brigs Richartz Named Northwoods League All-Star - Eau Claire Express
- Larks Drop Five Out of Seven on the Road, Fall to 5-8 in the Second Half - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.