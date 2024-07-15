Stingers Suffer Sweep to Mankato

WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers returned home on Monday night and fell to the Mankato MoonDogs for the second consecutive night, by a score of 8-6.

Mankato, just like they did a night ago, used a five run first to go up 5-0.

Willmar clawed back however, getting one back on a Daniel Briones (Mt. San Antonio) RBI single making it 5-1.

The Stingers then answered in a big way in the 4th, with five runs to take the lead, highlighted by an Andrew Sojka (CSUN) three-RBI bases clearing double.

That was the end of the scoring though for Willmar, as the MoonDogs took the 8-6 lead and walked away with the series sweep.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Avery Liestman (Jamestown) gave Willmar length out of the pen going four innings and allowing just two runs.

