Six-Run Seventh Inning Leads Dock Spiders to 7-3 Win Over Minnesota

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Tyler Stack of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - A six-run seventh inning by the Dock Spiders on Monday night at Herr-Baker Field helped them defeat the Minnesota Mud Puppies 7-3. The win improved the Dock Spiders' record to 18-29 on the season.

The Dock Spiders started the scoring in the fourth inning with a one-out single from Tyler Stack (Xavier) that drove in a run, making the score 1-0.

In the sixth inning, Minnesota took their first lead. With runners on first and third, a single by Mitch Cummings (Lindenwood) brought in a run, tying the game at one. The next batter, Mathew Maulik (St. Thomas), grounded out, bringing in another run and giving the Mud Puppies a 2-1 lead. RHP Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern), who made the start, walked the next batter, loading the bases, but Tsengeg got a strikeout to end the inning and finish his outing. Tsengeg tossed 6.0 innings, allowed three hits, two runs, and struck out five in the outing.

The score shifted in the seventh inning when the Dock Spiders brought 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs. The scoring started with a hit-by-pitch to Preston Knott (Northwestern) with the bases loaded, bringing in the first run. The next hitter, Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle), singled into right field, bringing home two more runs and making the score 4-2. Two batters later, a single by Travis Strickler brought in Preston Knott, making the score 5-2. The Dock Spiders added two more runs later in the inning with a ground ball from Donavan Canterberry (Xavier) that brought in a run on an error by the shortstop Cooper Nicholson (Iowa Central CC), and a sac-fly to center field from Tyler Stack brought in the sixth run of the inning, making the score 7-2.

In the eighth inning, Minnesota got a run closer with a two-out single from Nick Ibrahim (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) that brought in a run, making the score 7-3.

Minnesota got the first two batters aboard in the ninth inning, but RHP Noah Tschopp (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical) checked in and retired the final three batters to secure the Dock Spiders' 7-3 victory.

The Dock Spiders conclude their home stand on Tuesday against the Green Bay Rockers at Herr-Baker Field, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. On Tuesday night, a dedicated seating area will be set aside for canines and their owners. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted for free. Plus, tune in to 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull to receive a special code for discounted tickets to this night's game.

