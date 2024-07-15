Rox Have Five Players & Announcer Representing the Rox at the All-Star Game

St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League announced the rosters for the Northwoods League All-Star game that is taking place in Mankato, Minnesota on July 23rd. Tyler Bishop, Ben Higdon, Kaden Pfeffer, Phil Brennaman, and Brandon Jaenke will play in the All-Star game while Tyler Reidy, the Rox TV play-by-play announcer will be a part of the broadcasting crew.

Tyler Bishop has appeared in 39 games for the Rox this season. He has a .310 batting average with 38 runs scored, 44 hits, nine doubles, three triples, three home runs, 10 stolen bases, and 30 runs batted in.

Ben Higdon leads all Rox hitters with a .331 batting average and 24 walks over 40 games this season. He has scored 34 runs and has 46 hits, nine doubles, five home runs, 14 stolen bases, and 30 runs batted in.

Kaden Pfeffer has been dominant on the mound this season for the Rox. He has seven starts this season with a 3-1 record for the Rox. Over his 40.2 innings pitched he has a 2.21 earned runs average (ERA), which is the second best ERA in the Northwoods League among qualified pitchers.

Phil Brennaman has appeared in nine games for the Rox this season with four starts. He is also 3-1 on the season and has pitched 27.1 innings with 28 strikeouts.

Brandon Jaenke is in his third season with the Rox and is now an All-Star. He has appeared in 11 games for the Rox this season with one start and is 1-0. Over his 19 innings pitched, he has 31 strikeouts and a 0.95 ERA.

The Rox return home for a six-game homestand starting Tuesday, July 16th. It is Bark in the Park Night where fans can bring their dog to the game. Dog tickets will be available at the gate for a $5 donation to the Tri-County Humane Society. For a complete game and promotional schedule visit www.stcloudrox.com.

