Kalamazoo Growlers Break World Record for the Most Simultaneous First Pitches

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Taylor Swift Fans have officially taken over baseball. On Friday, July 12th, 2024 the Kalamazoo Growlers hosted their first ever "Swiftie Appreciation Night" in honor of Taylor Swift and most importantly, her fans. The entertainment of the game was designed in a way that replicated the experience fans would have at a Taylor Swift concert. From the countdown clock featured prior to Swift's performance to the playing of songs throughout the night that represented each "era" of Taylor Swift's musical career, Swifties and baseball fans alike were transported into a concert-esque entertainment spectacle never before seen in minor league baseball.

One of the most memorable moments of the night, however, happened before the players even took the field.

With the help of 418 Swifties, the Kalamazoo Growlers set a new World Record for the Most Simultaneous Ceremonial First Pitches. Clocking in at 209 combined first pitches, this surpassed the former record of 189 pitches held by ZOZO, Inc. and Chiba Lotte Marines in Chiba Japan. Growlers Director of Entertainment and Ticket Operations Alex Kuehl had this to say about the event and record.

"When planning this promotional night, we had no idea if it was even going to work or not. We thought that maybe with (Taylor) Swift's world tour, major publicity surrounding her relationship with Travis Kelce, and the release of a new album, we might be able to drum up some new fans to the stadium. Little did we know that this was going to be our biggest night of the Summer and we would welcome so many of her fans to become members of Growlers Nation. To host an event like this and to break a world record in the same night was an experience that our team and myself will never forget."

The promotional night also featured a Kansas City Chiefs-themed "Swift-Kelce Jersey" worn by the Kalamazoo Growler players that featured Chiefs colors and had the name "Swift" etched on the nameplate of each jersey. Fans were able to purchase a single game package which included a replica t-shirt of the jersey which tripled the organization's current record of tickets sold for a single game package.

