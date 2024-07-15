Brigs Richartz Named Northwoods League All-Star

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







The Eau Claire Express will have one representative heading to Mankato for the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star game, as outfielder Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) was selected to represent the team.

Richartz was the obvious candidate for Eau Claire, as he has put up ridiculous offenive numbers, while leading the Express in an abundance of statistical categories through the first half of the season. The Menomonie native is currently tied first on the team for the most runs (43), and leads the Trains offense in hits (49), doubles (14), RBI (32), and home runs (7). Richartz has also slashed for a .318 batting average, .406 on base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, and a .951 on-base plus slugging.

Live coverage of the game will be on July 23rd, and can be streamed the NWL+ app and the Northwoods League website. First pitch is set for 7:05pm CT at ISG Field.

