Kingfish Take Down Rivets 4-1 in Rain Shortened Victory

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, IL - The Kenosha Kingfish have fallen one big hit short in several games this year dropping 9 ball-games this year by a score of one run. Kenosha was able to get that hit today in a 4-1 victory over the Rivets in 6 innings.

Will Plattner launched a two-run homerun in the fourth to break a game tied at 1-1. The homerun marked the first away home-run of the Kenosha season and the second of the week for Will Plattner.

Kenosha was able to add one more run in the 5th on a Robert Newland single that scored Christopher Schuchart to make the game 4-1.

The game was later called after heavy rain pushed the game into two delays giving Kenosha the 4-1 win, their fourth win of the second half.

They will continue the road-trip at Traverse City tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

