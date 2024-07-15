Huskies Allow Four Homers, Routed by Rochester in Series Finale
July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
The Duluth Huskies allowed four home runs in a big defeat against the Rochester Honkers, 11-1, Monday night at Wade Stadium.
The four homers for the Honkers (9-3, 21-27) is the most the Huskies (7-6, 24-23) have allowed in a single game this season. All four came from the bottom four batters in the order.
The game was tight through five innings. The Honkers strung together a walk and a double to score one in the second. They added one more in the fourth on their first home run. But that was all the scoring through five.
The Huskies couldn't solve Honkers starting pitcher Cade Cushing (7.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K). By the time they scored their only run, on an error out in center field, it was way too late.
Payton Jeffries was solid; the starter for the Huskies made it through six innings, allowing four runs. But once he departed, Rochester pounced on the bullpen. The Honkers scored nine runs between innings six and eight that included their final three homers to bust the game wide open.
In a game in which Rochester was humming, the Huskies offense mustered just five hits and could not keep up. On the bright side, Charlie Sutherland extended his on-base streak to an even 20 games. But the team fell short with a chance to cut the division deficit to a half-game.
Up Next
The Huskies will hit the road for six straight games. First up, the Huskies will head to La Crosse to take on the Loggers. First pitch for Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
